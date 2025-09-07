Rain swept through central Seoul on Saturday, but it didn’t stop the crowds from showing up early, and staying late, for one of the capital’s liveliest cultural weekends in recent months.

The Sawasdee Seoul Thai Festival 2025, held at Cheonggye Plaza, returned for its 10th anniversary with a program that blended tradition, pop music and community pride.

According to organizers at the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, thousands of visitors attended on the first day alone, despite periods of heavy rain that persisted into the afternoon.

Some came dressed in ponchos and holding umbrellas, arriving well before the 10 a.m. opening ceremony to claim standing-room space near the main stage.

By midmorning, cheering fans had filled the plaza, with signs and smartphone cameras ready for the day’s first major performances. Among the earliest to appear was Nanon Korapat, the Thai actor-singer who has built an international following through both music and drama. He performed just before 1 p.m., drawing especially passionate crowds from Korea, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe.

“I’ve followed him since Bad Buddy in 2021,” said Naomi, a Mexican exchange student studying in Korea. She had arrived early with friends from Germany and other countries to secure a spot near the front. “He sings well, acts well, and seems really sincere. We couldn’t miss it.”

Nearby, Kim Ji-on, a fan from Gyeonggi Province in her 40s, stood waiting in the rain with a homemade banner. “There’s something different about Thai artists. Nanon has this kindness that you can feel. He’s not just a celebrity — he’s someone you want to root for.”

Soon after, Perses, a rising T-pop boy group, took the stage for a high-energy set. Pocky, a Thai exchange student in Seoul, had been standing at the crowd barrier since 11 a.m. with two friends who flew in from Thailand for the festival.

“We don’t get many chances to see T-pop live outside Thailand,” she said. “Perses is still growing, but they’re gaining real fans. I hope more people in Korea get to know them.”

The stage lineup continued through the afternoon, building toward one of the most visually striking moments of the day: the Sawasdee Seoul cultural parade, which began at 3 p.m. Performers dressed in ornate Thai garments and traditional Khon masks moved through a 593-meter stretch of downtown streets, led by a towering inflatable elephant and dozens of flag-waving participants.

The crowd swelled on both sides of the route, many leaning in for photos as dancers moved gracefully down the road, accompanied by Thai community groups from across Korea.

“I haven’t seen these costumes up close since leaving Thailand,” said Lily, a 34-year-old Thai resident of Seoul who came with friends from the local Thai community. “This kind of visibility matters. There are over 200,000 Thais living in Korea now, and it’s powerful to be seen like this.”