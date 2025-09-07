Collaboration marks G-Dragon’s first large-scale venture into gaming

K-pop icon G-Dragon is making his gaming debut through a major collaboration with Krafton’s global hit shooter game, PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The crossover will roll out across platforms throughout September, starting with the PC version Wednesday, followed by the console version Sept. 18 and the mobile version on Sept. 19.

While Krafton has yet to disclose specific details of its collaboration with G-Dragon, the company stated that the tie-in will feature a range of special events and experiences designed for players worldwide. Krafton added that an exclusive battlefield content inspired by G-Dragon will make its debute when an update for PUBG: Battlegrounds Mobile drops Sept. 19.

To mark the occasion, Krafton said it would host a limited-run pop-up at PUBG Seongsu, the brand’s cultural hub in Seoul, from Sept. 11-14. The event space will offer various themed activities including lucky draws, a shooting game, custom keyring workshops and immersive photo zones designed to bring the world of PUBG: Battlegrounds to life.

The collaboration arrives at a time when Krafton has been leaning heavily into partnerships to drive player engagement and sales.

In March, Krafton teamed up with YG’s girl group Babymonster to celebrate the 7th anniversary of PUBG: Battlegrounds Mobile. The special, limited-time crossover offered players exclusive rewards, emotes synced to the group’s hit single “Drip” and immersive experiences such as in-game photo zones.

The company achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue in 2024, driven in part by strategic collaborations.

A collaboration with popular K-pop girl group NewJeans last year played a key role in boosting Krafton’s sales and operating profits, which rose 82 percent and 152 percent year-over-year, respectively, in the second quarter. Meanwhile, a partnership with Lamborghini in the third quarter of 2024 helped PC PUBG: Battlegrounds revenue jump 126 percent year-over-year.