Film heads for 2026 Oscars, riding on rave reviews

Park Chan-wook’s comedy-thriller "No Other Choice," touted as a potential beacon amid a lull in the K-cinema landscape, came up short at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, missing out on the Golden Lion.

"No Other Choice" was selected to compete for the festival’s top prize, marking the first time in 13 years that a Korean film competed in the main section, following Kim Ki-duk’s "Pieta" in 2012. For Park, it was his first invitation to Venice in two decades, since "Sympathy for Lady Vengeance" in 2005.

Competing against 21 other films for the Golden Lion, Park’s latest faced stiff competition, including Jim Jarmusch’s "Father Mother Sister Brother" (which won the Golden Lion), "The Voice of Hind Rajab" (Silver Lion), Benny Safdie’s "The Smashing Machine," Paolo Sorrentino’s "La Grazia," Kathryn Bigelow’s "A House of Dynamite," and Yorgos Lanthimos’ "Bugonia."

The Venice Film Festival, regarded as one of the three most prestigious film festivals in the world alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival, opened Aug. 27.

"No Other Choice" premiered Aug. 29 and received an eight and a half minute standing ovation. Critics responded enthusiastically, praising Park’s sharp blend of dark comedy and incisive social commentary. The film currently holds a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

"No Other Choice" has been presold to more than 200 countries and regions, including North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan, effectively covering its production costs, according to distributor CJ ENM and production company Moho Film. This eclipses Park’s earlier feat of selling his Oscar-winning "Decision to Leave" to 192 countries and regions.

The film stars Korean A-listers Lee Byung-hun ("Squid Game," "Mr. Sunshine") and Son Ye-jin ("Crash Landing on You," "The Classic"), centering on Man-soo (Lee), a once contented company employee whose life unravels after he is abruptly let go. Determined to protect his wife and children and keep the home he worked hard to secure, Man-soo launches a personal battle to regain employment.

Meanwhile, "No Other Choice" is heading to the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, which opened on Thursday. The film has been invited to the gala presentations section, where director Park and Lee Byung-hun will be in attendance.

The film has also been selected as Korea’s official submission for the best international feature film category at the 2026 Academy Awards.

The film will open the Busan International Film Festival on Sept. 17, followed by a nationwide theatrical release in Korea on Sept. 24.