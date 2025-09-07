South Korea's rail authorities on Sunday halted the train route between Iksan and Jeonju in North Jeolla Province, after torrential rain left railways submerged.

Korea Railroad Corp. posted a notice at 6:15 a.m. that railways for the Jeolla Line in the southwestern region had been shut down. It was reported that the railroad between Dongsan Station and Jeonju Station — both located in the city of Jeonju — have been submerged.

The route between Yongsan Station in Seoul and Iksan remains operational.

Korail has dispatched buses on the Iksan-Jeonju route for passengers of the Jeolla line. Passengers can use the buses to get from Iksan to Jeonju, then board the train again in Jeonju. Officials also said those whose train had been halted by rain can request a full refund of the fare.

Korail officials have been at work to pump out the water. The route is expected to be in operation by Sunday afternoon.