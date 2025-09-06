Na Dong-hyeon, a popular South Korean YouTuber widely known by his streaming name “Great Library,” was found dead at his home in eastern Seoul on Saturday, police said.

According to Gwangjin Police Station, police and fire authorities were dispatched to Na’s residence in Gwangjin-gu at around 8:40 a.m. after a friend reported him missing, saying he had failed to show up for a scheduled meeting and could not be reached.

He was found dead at the scene. No suicide note or signs of violence were discovered, officials said. He was 47.

Na was regarded as one of the country’s first-generation internet streamers, having begun his broadcasting career in the early 2000s.

With his main content focused on game commentary and reaction videos, he explored various platforms including AfreecaTV, Twitch and Chzzk.

His YouTube channel, titled “Buzzbean11,” had amassed over 1.44 million subscribers as of Saturday.

- - -

If you are having thoughts of suicide, contact South Korea's Suicide Crisis hotline at 109. For foreign language assistance to connect with mental health professionals, call Danuri Portal's helpline at 1577-1366.