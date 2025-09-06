South Korea has launched measures following the detention of about 475 workers — including over 300 South Koreans based on estimation — during a raid at the construction site of Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s joint battery plant in Georgia, United States, according to sources on Saturday.

A Foreign Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the government activated an emergency response team in Georgia, in coordination with the Korean Consulate in Atlanta.

Consular officials have since been dispatched to the site to provide support. Cho Ki-joong, consul general at the Korean Embassy in the US, arrived at the site early Friday local time, the official added.

“The response team is maintaining communication with US authorities and will continue providing consular assistance to Korean nationals as needed,” the official said.

The team also held an emergency meeting with the companies involved and met with representatives of other Korean firms operating in Georgia to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

The raid was carried out Thursday by US Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other federal agencies at the HL-GA Battery Company site in Bryan County.

US President Donald Trump on Friday described those arrested as “illegal aliens,” stating that ICE was “just doing its job.” He made the remarks during a press availability after US authorities confirmed that the raid at the electric vehicle battery construction site had taken place.

Earlier in the day, Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations for Georgia, said the workers were arrested during the execution of a search warrant as part of a criminal probe into allegations of “unlawful employment practices and serious federal crimes.”

Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution said none of the detained individuals are their direct employees. Both companies said they are currently assessing the situation and will ensure full legal compliance by all suppliers and subcontractors.