The Korean government expressed “grave concern” Friday after US authorities raided Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution’s joint venture battery plant construction site in Georgia, detaining about 450 undocumented workers, including some 30 Korean nationals there on business.

In a press briefing later in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it had “requested the US government to swiftly clarify the facts and ensure the protection of the legitimate rights of Korean companies and related personnel.” The ministry added that it would provide consular support and work closely with the firms to minimize disruption.

The raid, carried out by Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other agencies, targeted the HL-GA Battery Company site in Savannah, Georgia — one of Korea’s largest investments in the US.

According to WSAV, a news outlet based in Savannah, and other media reports on Thursday, federal officials said the enforcement action was aimed at investigating “unlawful employment practices” and “other serious federal crimes.” This marks the first known immigration raid at a factory operated by a foreign company.

The Atlanta field division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a federal law enforcement agency under the US Department of Justice, shared a post on X on Thursday with two pictures — one showing factory workers lined up with their hands strapped by cable ties, and another of detainees being escorted away.

The post read: “Today, ATF Atlanta joined HSI, FBI, DEA, ICE, GSP and other agencies in a major immigration enforcement operation at the Hyundai mega site battery plant in Bryan County, Georgia, leading to the apprehension of ~450 unlawful aliens, emphasizing our commitment to community safety.”

While Hyundai Motor Group’s Seoul headquarters declined to comment, LG Energy Solution released a statement saying, “We are closely monitoring the situation and working to verify the details. In cooperation with the Korean government and relevant authorities, we are taking all necessary steps, including interpretation support and legal assistance, to protect our employees and partner staff and to secure their swift release.”

Kim Pil-su, a car engineering professor, said, “This raid is unlikely to be a random investigation. Authorities would have received tips regarding alleged ‘unlawful employment’ practices at the site. Given that this factory is one of South Korea’s key investments in the US, the Korean government should also play an active role in providing support.”

In 2023, Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution formed a joint venture and began constructing the first plant on the HMGMA site with a $4.7 billion investment. Scheduled for completion next year, it is set to produce about 30 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually — enough for 300,000 high-performance electric vehicles. The second plant, planned to be smaller, is expected to supply an additional 200,000 vehicles per year.