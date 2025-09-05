Dyson on Friday unveiled 11 new cutting-edge products across its vacuum cleaning, air purification and beauty categories at its Dyson Unveiled event at the Dyson Demo Store in Berlin.

James Dyson, founder and senior engineer of UK home appliance giant Dyson, took the stage to introduce the new lineup, emphasizing Dyson’s legacy of innovation driven by research and design.

“Over the years, we have reimagined the format of products through design, technology and state-of-the-art research,” said Dyson. “Today we are introducing new formats together with reengineered Dyson products.”

Among the most anticipated launches was the Dyson Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum, touted as the firm’s most advanced robotic vacuum cleaner to date. Designed for both wet and dry cleaning, the artificial intelligence-powered device uses image recognition to detect and identify hidden stains and debris. It features a cleaning logic that captures pre- and postcleaning images, allowing it to intelligently reclean specific areas until all contaminants are thoroughly removed.

“Dyson engineers have been developing robotic cleaners since the 1990s. We revealed the first DC06 (robot vacuum) in 2001 and have continued to develop vision technology since then,” said Dyson.

“Now we have engineered a robot that intelligently detects, identifies and cleans stains, spills and debris, identifying stubborn stains and going over and over them until they are gone, using advanced AI.”

Also introduced was the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene, a revolutionary wet-and-dry floor cleaner that redefines traditional floor cleaning with its ultralightweight build and engineering precision.

The cleaner’s roller, embedded with 84,000 high-density microfiber filaments per square centimeter and nylon bristles, absorbs dirt while moving across surfaces. Weighing in at 3.7 kilograms, the unit is optimized to access tight spaces beneath low furniture and into corners with ease.

“The most striking thing about a floor cleaned with this machine is that there is no dirt smearing — and a lovely sheen,” Dyson said. “That is because the roller is constantly refreshed on every rotation with clean water.”

In the air care segment, Dyson launched the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, a small yet powerful air purifier engineered to purify full-sized rooms while maintaining ultralow noise levels.

“We have developed a way to smooth high-speed airflow to minimize turbulence and reduce aerodynamic noise, allowing the Dyson HushJet to deliver very high-volume airflow while generating minimal noise,” Dyson explained.

Complementing its air solutions, Dyson also introduced a refreshed version of its iconic bladeless fan — the Dyson Cool CF1 fan. The upgraded model features a refined circular design, enhanced energy efficiency and smart app connectivity via the MyDyson app, allowing users to control the device intuitively and remotely.

Further extending its smart appliance lineup, Dyson revealed the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 fan heater, boasting the company’s highest-ever heating efficiency. According to the firm, the new unit operates 25 percent more quietly than its predecessor and supports remote control via the MyDyson app.