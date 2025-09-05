Samsung Electronics vowed Thursday to put 1 billion AI-powered devices into homes across the globe over the next three years, unveiling its bold "AI Home" vision on the eve of IFA 2025 in Berlin.

South Korean tech giant laid out the plan at a press conference held ahead of Europe's largest consumer electronics show, taking place at the German capital from Friday to Tuesday. More than 800 journalists and partners attended the "AI Home: Future Living, Now” event, where Samsung presented its AI Home strategy.

“Within the next three years, 1 billion Samsung AI devices will spread across households around the world,” said Kim Cheol-ki, executive vice president and head of Digital Appliances Business.

“At Samsung, we are not just imagining the future of AI, we are building it into everyday life,” he said. “Samsung’s AI Home moves beyond smart devices to homes that truly understand you, adapt to your needs and care for what matters most.”

Samsung described its AI Home vision as built around the “Ambient AI” concept that adapts by monitoring users’ environments, including temperature, lighting, sound and movement to provide personalized experiences.

Kim emphasized that Samsung’s AI experience is designed to make everyday living more convenient, efficient, healthy and safe.

Under this theme, Samsung unveiled new AI products, including a Bespoke AI robot vacuum cleaner with a 100-degree steam cleaning system and advanced sensors that can detect transparent liquids.

Other new launches include a 115-inch Micro RGB TV, a portable touchscreen TV powered by a built-in battery called “The Movingstyle” and a portable “Sound Tower” speaker.