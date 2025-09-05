The South Korean government has postponed a decision on whether to allow Apple to export high-precision digital map data, citing the need for further deliberation on national security and industrial implications.

The National Geographic Information Institute, under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, announced Friday that the review period for Apple’s export request will be extended by 60 days. A final decision is now expected by Dec. 8.

Apple submitted its application on June 16, marking its second attempt to gain approval for the export of 1:5,000 scale digital maps of South Korea. The company’s previous request, filed in February 2023, had been rejected due to concerns over potential threats to national security.

A similar application by Google remains under review. The US tech giant initially filed its request earlier this year, with authorities granting a 60-day extension in May and again in August. Officials cited the need for additional time to assess the risks involved.

Both Apple and Google are seeking access to detailed topographic data to enhance services such as navigation and augmented reality. However, a key difference between the two companies lies in data management practices.

Apple operates domestic servers in Korea, which would allow quicker corrective actions in the event of sensitive information exposure. Google, by contrast, does not have local server infrastructure, raising heightened concerns over data security.

"The ministry has concluded that, similar to the case of Google, Apple’s request warrants further comprehensive review, especially in light of potential impacts on national security and the domestic geospatial information industry,” an NGII official said. “A final decision will be made following close consultations with all relevant agencies.”