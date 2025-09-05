If you find yourself in Seongsu-dong this weekend, we have a perfect way for you to de-stress in the hip eastern Seoul neighborhood.

Get you blood pumping and adrenaline rushing at Mission Five Arcade, where you are tasked with completing five missions in 18 minutes. Next, head for a cold drink and a bite to go with it at Yakitori Tomeiru, where hits from the 2000s and 2010s create a relaxed mood.

Feeling creative? Head over to Rolledpaint in Seogyo-dong, where walls linked with rolls and rolls of masking tape will surely inspire you.

Move, jump and survive

Sometimes one of the best ways to de-stress is to dive into arcade fun, break a sweat and let the tension melt away.

Mission Five Arcade is a hidden gem of Seongsu-dong, where you can play and enjoy digital activity games with privacy.

The activity involves completing five missions in just 18 minutes, testing the reflexes, stamina and teamwork of two people. The five stages include a shooting game, a running-and-jumping activity and a take on the infamous "Red Light, Green Light" game from "Squid Game," where participants have to dodge blocks while moving forward. Participants can choose the casual mode — or go hardcore.

Not only are the games stress-relieving, they are also a great way to burn off energy.

Reservations are required, with only one team accepted per session, so lock in your reservation early to secure a spot.

The 18-minute activity is 18,000 won for two people.

Mission Five

77 Seongsuiro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul

Easygoing neighborhood bar

Seongsu-dong in eastern Seoul has become one of the city’s trendiest neighborhoods, likened as “the Brooklyn of Seoul,” thanks to its abundance of stylish cafes and restaurants. But when it comes to casual drinking spots, options are surprisingly limited.

Just a three-minute walk from Exit No. 4 of Seongsu Station — but tucked away from the bustle of the main street — Yakitori Tomeiru offers a cozy hideout. The bar is styled like a classic Japanese izakaya, with just five tables inside, giving it a relaxed, intimate atmosphere.

The highlight here is the food. Tomeiru serves all the quintessential drinking snacks, or anju, from assorted yakitori skewers and crispy karaage to hearty oden stew — each pairing perfectly with cold draft beer or sake. Unlike many bars that lose consistency when offering a wide range of anju, Tomeiru maintains an impressive standard of flavor across the menu.

Drinks are plentiful, too, with choices ranging from soju and house sake to highballs and beer. Adding to its charm, the playlist sticks exclusively to 2000s to early 2010s hits, creating the kind of nostalgic vibe that makes you want to head straight to a karaoke room after.

Yakitori Tomeiru is open daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Yakitori Tomeiru

7 Yeonmujang 5ga-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul

Masking tape wonderland

Step into the shop and the first thing you notice are the walls — every inch covered in masking tape. Not just rolls lined up neatly, but postcards designed and decorated with masking tape, decorative sheets and full displays that reveal just how far the humble tape can stretch beyond office supplies or simple diary decoration.

From monochrome rolls to patterned, textured and glittering varieties, the shelves offer hundreds of designs ranging from basic stripes to pastel shades, bold primaries and ornate motifs.

The shop also stocks stationery accessories — cutters and small tools — along with books on masking tape design. Around the store, tip boards and sample diaries demonstrate creative uses: translucent tape that works like a highlighter in a book, or layered tape that becomes a design element in itself.

Visitors are encouraged to test freely. Upon entry, staff hand out a thick sheet of paper — one per person — to try out different varieties of tape. Shoppers can stick tape on the sheet to examine the texture and hue. Later, that same paper transforms into a self-made bookmark, finished off with a ribbon of your choice. Upon purchase, staff wrap items in envelopes sealed with masking tape — each package finished in its own unique style.

The store is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., closed Tuesdays. It sits above a bookstore on the first floor, with another stationery shop on the third.

Rolledpaint

2F, 57-6 Yanghwaro 6-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul