South Korean electronics giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are set to go head-to-head at IFA 2025, Europe's largest tech and home appliance trade show, with both spotlighting their latest AI-powered home solutions.

Opening Friday in Berlin for a five-day run, this year's exhibition is expected to move beyond unveiling new appliances, serving as a stage to present a sustainable vision of future daily life.

Samsung

Opening a massive 6,235-square-meter booth under the theme "AI Home: Future Living, Now," Samsung said it will showcase an advanced AI home experience at this year's IFA, featuring wide-screen, voice-connected home features.

In the AI Home Living Zone, visitors can explore the four core values of Samsung's AI home vision: ease, care, efficiency and security. There, the company will showcase its Vision AI technology along with Bespoke AI and Galaxy AI platforms. Demonstrations include the Vision AI Companion, which allows TVs to converse with users, and Live Translate, which offers real-time translation of foreign-language content.

Centerpieces of the exhibition will be the Micro RGB TV and new Bespoke AI appliances, all linked through the SmartThings platform to deliver more convenient, healthier and safer lifestyles, Samsung said. Also on display will be the 2025 Bespoke AI Steam robot vacuum, equipped with an RGB camera and IR LED sensors capable of detecting even transparent liquids, along with an AI hybrid refrigerator and an all-in-one washer-dryer.

The tech giant will unveil the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE), a mid-premium smartphone that retains key features of the flagship Galaxy S25 series while adding AI functions at a lower price point. The launch will be livestreamed Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Berlin.

"Samsung's AI home analyzes multimodal information from connected devices to better understand users and anticipate their needs," said Kim Cheol-gi, head of Digital Appliances Business.

Before the official opening, the company is to hold a press conference to share its vision for how AI is shaping the modern home.

LG

LG Electronics will be showcasing its own home ecosystem under the theme "LG AI Appliances Orchestra" at its 3,745-square-meter exhibition hall.

The company said a 20-meter media wall will stage an "orchestra" of 21 AI appliances performing under ThinQ On, which is the advanced AI home hub that serves as the central node of its AI ecosystem.

"IFA 2025 will be a turning point for Europe's home appliance market as it shifts toward high-efficiency and AI-driven solutions," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG's Home Appliance Solution Company. "We will deliver differentiated value through our AI home platform and products designed for European consumers."

The AI Home Solutions Zone will demonstrate real-life scenarios — cooling, relaxing and camping — where ThinQ AI coordinates appliances and internet of things devices. Services like ThinQ UP (automatic upgrades) and ThinQ Care (maintenance alerts) will also be showcased.

LG said connectivity will be highlighted in the exhibition beyond the home with Schpiraum, an AI mobility space that links vehicles to household appliances. ThinQ On will be demonstrated as it enables remote oven preheating, home camera monitoring and robot vacuum activation from a car.

"ThinQ On enables seamless integration between LG appliances and various external platforms and services, delivering an expansive and highly personalized smart home experience," the home appliance giant said.