HD Hyundai Vice Chair Chung Ki-sun on Thursday led an on-site safety inspection at the group’s Samho shipyard in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, underscoring his message that worker safety must remain the company’s highest priority.

Accompanied by HD Hyundai President Kim Jae-eul, Chung toured key facilities and high-risk work areas at the shipyard, personally reviewing safety measures in place. Following the inspection, he convened a roundtable with safety team leaders to listen to their experiences and concerns.

“Safety is a value that cannot be exchanged for anything else,” Chung said. “Employee lives must remain the company’s top priority under any circumstances.”

He added that leadership decisions were pivotal in shaping a culture of safety, urging executives across the group to practice “site-centered management” until industrial accidents are fully eliminated.

The inspection was part of a groupwide initiative requiring board members at all affiliates to conduct direct workplace reviews. HD Hyundai has identified “safety for all” as one of its core values and plans to invest 3.5 trillion won ($2.51 billion) in its shipbuilding division by 2030 to reinforce safety infrastructure, training and partner support programs.

The group also intends to expand its “Safe Care” accountability system — first introduced at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in August — across all affiliates. The framework treats violations of nine designated “never-to-happen accidents” as seriously as major accidents, even if no injury occurs.

To further strengthen awareness, HD Hyundai will host its first safety forum in November, bringing together employees, government officials and safety experts to discuss the company’s long-term safety vision.