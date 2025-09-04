Premium format propels anime blockbuster past 3.4 million admissions in Korea, makes waves worldwide

"Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" is tearing up the Korean box office, holding court at number one for 13 consecutive days with 3.4 million tickets sold as of Thursday.

The secret behind its phenomenal run, according to cinema operators, is the 4DX format, a multi-sensory theater experience that's got audiences literally feeling every sword clash and demonic showdown.

The country's leading multiplex chain CJ CGV, parent company of 4DX developer CJ 4DPlex, announced the Japanese animation hit over 90 percent seat occupancy in local 4DX theaters during its opening weekend since the Aug. 22 release — smashing the previous record held by "Avatar: The Way of Water" (2022).

4DX is CGV's proprietary system that turns movie-watching into something closer to a theme park ride. Think moving seats that tilt and shake, water sprays, wind effects and strobe lights all synchronized with the on-screen action. It's been CGV's ace card in attracting audiences willing to pay premium prices for an amped-up cinema experience.

The format's proving its worth again after helping propel "F1" to 4.5 million ticket sales in Korea since its June 25 release. Now "Demon Slayer" is taking its turn, cementing 2025 as the year 4DX went mainstream.

The technology particularly shines with the anime's fight sequences. During Shinobu's encounter with Doma, viewers catch whiffs of fragrance while cool air blows past. Zenitsu's electric battle with Kaigaku has seats rumbling with thunder effects and lightning flashes. And when Tanjiro and Giyu take on Akaza, it's real sensory overload — chairs lurching with every blow, water misting during rain scenes, hot air blasting as flames rage, all while strobe lights mirror the sword strikes.

Currently Korea's third-highest-grossing film of 2025, after "My Daughter is a Zombie" and "F1," Demon Slayer's success extends well beyond domestic borders. The film is averaging 80 percent occupancy in 4DX theaters worldwide, according to CGV.

Malaysia, Vietnam and Macau all saw their highest opening weekend 4DX gross of the year. Taiwan proved especially hot, maintaining over 90 percent occupancy for the week after its Aug. 15 opening. In Japan, the film's homeland, the format recorded 75 percent occupancy during preview screenings before the film's 4DX release rolls out nationwide on Sept. 30.

"The 4DX momentum that kicked off with 'F1' has now carried over to 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle.' This proves there's serious demand for premium cinema formats," CGV said. "We'll keep pushing these premium formats to give moviegoers experiences they can't get anywhere else."