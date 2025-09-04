Design Converges with Sustainability: The Paralux Collection Combines More Sustainable Materials with Innovative Functionality for Life on the Move

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsonite, the iconic and trusted leader in travel gear headquartered in Luxembourg City, LU, and Massachusetts, USA, unveils the Paralux Collection, hardside luggage and bags thoughtfully engineered for travelers who value design, efficiency, and sustainability. Merging exceptional organization with sustainable innovation, the Paralux collection perfects the art of packing, redefining what it means to pack with purpose.

"Paralux is more than a collection—it's a reflection of our global team's shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what travel gear can be. This launch represents the best of Samsonite: pioneering design, sustainable innovation, and a deep understanding of how people move through the world. We're proud to deliver a system that not only meets today's travel demands but also honors our responsibility to the planet we all share." said Kyle Gendreau, CEO of Samsonite Group.

Building on Samsonite's legacy of durability and innovation, Paralux products undergo rigorous testing to ensure they meet the highest standards– so they're built to last. The Paralux collection is crafted with more sustainable materials and designed to reduce the impact on the planet we all like to explore. The exterior shells are made with at least 50% post-consumer recycled polypropylene, trolley tubes with 100% recycled aluminum, and all fabrics, zipper tape, and linings across the collection feature 100% recycled PET plastic by weight. To further extend the product life, the wheels and pull-handle are designed for easy repairability by the user. These design innovations allow users to easily remove and replace the wheels themselves, instead of sending the product into a repair center. The features and construction of the collection resulted in the Paralux collection being bestowed the honor of two Red Dot awards, Sustainability Design and overall Design. The Red Dot is the distinction for high design and quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury. The Red Dot "Sustainability Design" award is for products being durable, adaptable, produced in a material- and energy-efficient manner, or made from renewable and recyclable resources.

At the heart of the Paralux collection is the Samsonite groundbreaking dual-access design, allowing travelers to open their suitcase from the traditional center split or via a sleek front door giving access to the entire interior, ideal when space is tight or time is short. Included removable packing cubes offer modularity for a more customized packing experience, while TSA-approved locks, double suspension wheels, and right-height adjustable handles ensure security and ease.

Whether navigating your daily commute with the Everyday Backpack, embarking on a weekend escape with the Duffel, or traveling internationally with the Hardside Large Spinner, the Paralux collection is designed to adapt to every journey. Thoughtfully engineered with modular compartments, discreet storage, and innovative features—such as the 2-in-1 Backpack that separates into a main travel bag and a compact Go Bag, the Paralux collection offers unparalleled versatility.

From impromptu getaways to business trips, the Paralux collection transcends traditional luggage, serving as a smart, stylish travel system built for modern mobility. Every piece is designed to work together—backpacks and duffels stack seamlessly on spinners for effortless travel, while modular compartments and coordinated dimensions offer a streamlined packing experience from door to destination. The collection features a full range of styles including Large, Medium, Global, and Domestic Carry-Ons, as well as travel backpacks and duffels, all available in a refined palette of Black, Stone Grey, Olive, and Midnight Navy. Now available at www.samsonite.com and select retailers globally. The campaign will be launched worldwide with activation across out-of-home, paid social, influencers, owned retail, eCommerce, and wholesale. It's not just a bag, it's a Samsonite.

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world leader in superior travel bags, luggage, backpacks and accessories. Samsonite builds trusted and innovative products that elevate the way we travel. Inspired by the past and built for the present, Samsonite's purpose is to pack confidence into every single journey and believes those who experience the world will move it forward. www.samsonite.com