Two brothers, given over 10 billion won each, were infuriated mother gave more to younger brother

Two men accused of killing their mother while fighting for a greater inheritance denied the charges in court Wednesday, claiming their physical violence was not severe enough to cause her death and that the victim "bruised easily."

Seoul Central District Court held the first court hearing for the brothers, aged 67 and 69, both surnamed Jang, charged with death resulting from bodily injury on one's linear ascendant and violation of the Welfare of Senior Citizens Act. The two are believed to have inflicted severe violence on their 94-year-old mother on April 7, which led to her death.

The defendants are also accused of repeatedly abusing their mother last year, allegedly out of dissatisfaction with how she distributed her wealth among the brothers. Their mother, who had inherited substantial wealth from her deceased husband, gave each of her three sons assets worth at least 10 billion won ($7.2 million), including buildings in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul.

But the elder Jang brothers learned last year that their younger brother, who reportedly had provided care for the mother, was receiving a larger share of her wealth. This led to threats and verbal abuse against the victim, and ultimately physical assault in April that included shoving a sock into her mouth and pressing the elderly woman hard on the shoulder and face.

Death resulting from bodily injury refers to the crime of intentional assault that led to unintended death. The defendants have denied that they intentionally hurt their mother or conspired to kill her.

"Both sides got emotional in the feud over distribution of property. With the mother getting angry, the older brother held her back," their lawyer told the court.

The defendants claim that the victim's medication had a side effect of making her particularly susceptible to bruising, and the bruises on her body were not related to her death.

A second hearing on the case is slated for Sept. 16. The prosecution has requested testimony from the family's neighbors and eyewitnesses, including the youngest brother.