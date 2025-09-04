Stray Kids hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 52 with “Ceremony,” according to the chart dated Sept. 6.

The single is the lead track from its fourth album, “Karma,” which made a chart-topping debut on Billboard 200. The album helped the group cement its status in the chart’s 70-year history, becoming the first act to have seven consecutive albums debut at No. 1 on the main albums chart.

“This honorable record is a gift from Stay and will be cherished in our memory for a very long time,” said the bandmates through label JYP Entertainment, addressing their official fandom community. The eight members promised they will repay with good music and continue to spare no effort.

The newest set was unveiled last month and sold more than 3 million copies in the first week, a record for a K-pop act this year and the eighth most in K-pop history.