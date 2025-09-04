The company is deepening investments in its partner ecosystem to unlock new enterprise opportunities in AI-powered low-code across the region.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems , a leading AI-powered low-code development platform, today announced the appointment of Muralee Kanagaratnam (MK) as Regional Vice President, Partners & Alliances for Asia-Pacific (APAC). In his role, Muralee will champion the company's ecosystem-driven growth and partner strategy, with a focus on accelerating adoption of its AI-powered low-code platform across key markets, including Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, India, Japan, and Greater China.

This appointment comes as OutSystems accelerates its expansion across APAC, fuelled by surging enterprise demand for AI-powered low-code and agentic AI to power business transformation with mission-critical applications, agents, and core systems. Strategic partnerships are central to this growth, enabling OutSystems to scale innovation and extend its reach across diverse industries. Recent milestones include the appointment of a Regional Vice President for India to strengthen its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing digital economies, and the launch of operations in South Korea in September 2024 , with a dedicated Country Manager to build deeper customer and partner relationships.

Drawing on over two decades of deep experience building robust partner networks and working with cloud leaders at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Schneider Electric, and Adobe, Muralee will drive collaboration with Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), consulting partners, and Systems Integrators across enterprise and public sectors, while advancing strategic technology alliances with established cloud providers.

"We are at an inflection point in how enterprises across APAC harness AI and low-code. The synergy of both technologies is democratising transformation, giving organisations a faster, more agile, and secure way to build the systems and agents that will forge the next generation of business," said Muralee Kanagaratnam, Regional Vice President, Partners & Alliances APAC, OutSystems. "Having spent years at AWS building partner ecosystems spanning key APAC markets, I see extraordinary potential for OutSystems to help every enterprise move toward an agentic future. The energy and feedback from our recent Partner Summit reinforced this – customers need platforms that deliver rapid innovation with enterprise-grade control. Together with our partners, we have an enormous opportunity to propel this shift and drive meaningful outcomes for customers across the region."

Muralee led the OutSystems APAC Partner Summit 2025, where the company brought together its robust partner community to chart the next phase of growth and customer innovation in the region. OutSystems is recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Low-Code and No-Code Developer Technologies 2025 Vendor Assessment , and has also been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms for the ninth consecutive year.

"We are excited to welcome Muralee to the OutSystems APAC leadership team. Strong partnerships are the foundation of creating lasting business impact, and in APAC, we are committed to building the most capable ecosystem in our industry," said Mark Weaser, Vice President of APAC, OutSystems. "Muralee's extensive track record in cultivating and scaling partnerships gives him a unique vantage point to steer our growth within the region's dynamic economies. As APAC organisations increasingly embrace AI-powered low-code on their path to becoming agentic enterprises, his leadership will be pivotal in empowering partners and customers to modernise core systems, speed up the delivery of mission-critical applications, and do so with the governance and security demanded in today's digital landscape."

In July 2025, the company expanded its agentic AI portfolio with the Early Access Program for OutSystems Agent Workbench . Together with Mentor , these capabilities pave the way for customers to become agentic enterprises by accelerating enterprise AI innovation through the development and orchestration of custom, AI-powered applications and agents on a single platform.

Discover more about OutSystems AI-powered low-code .

About OutSystems