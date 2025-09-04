Bringing Harmony to Daily Life Through Advanced AI Appliances and Tailored Solutions Designed for European Lifestyles

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is presenting its vision for advanced AI-powered living at IFA 2025, kicking off tomorrow in Berlin, Germany. Under the theme "LG AI Appliances Orchestra," the company will showcase how its intelligent home solutions work together in harmony to enrich everyday life, delivering greater convenience, personalization and energy efficiency.

At its booth, visitors will be able to experience LG AI Home first-hand, exploring how LG's core AI technologies bring customized care and convenience to daily life. Reflecting its growing influence in Europe, LG will also host a dedicated B2B consultation space, demonstrating the unique advantages of its latest appliances and core component innovations.

Zones Highlighting AI-Powered Living

The Hero Zone welcomes visitors with the LG AI Appliances Orchestra, where AI-powered appliances are arranged like members of a symphony and conducted by LG ThinQ ON, the company's evolved AI home hub. This dramatic display embodies the seamless harmony and intuitive control that LG AI Home brings to modern living.

The Fit&Max Zone recreates European-style living spaces, highlighting how LG appliances – developed with local design preferences and functionality in mind – integrate naturally into everyday homes. In the AI Core Tech Zone, visitors can learn how LG's core components, such as the AI DD™ motor, have been enhanced with AI for smarter, more powerful performance. Finally, the AI Home Solution Zone illustrates real-life scenarios where LG AI connects appliances, IoT devices and third-party services to save time, improve comfort and reduce everyday hassles.

AI Appliances Designed for European Homes

LG is introducing a wide range of new AI-powered home appliances tailored to European lifestyles, developed through in-depth research into consumer needs and trends. With a strong focus on energy efficiency, several of these products achieve industry-leading performance.

The company's smart refrigerators combine AI-powered compressor operation with improved insulation to maximize freshness and decrease energy loss. Designed specifically for European homes, they feature innovations like the Zero Clearance Hinge, which allows doors to open fully even when the side of the fridge is flush against the wall.

In addition, AI-enabled washing machines and dryers provide gentle care for all kinds of fabrics and intuitive operation via expanded controls and larger LCD displays.

Supporting different cleaning needs and preferences, LG's new vacuum lineup includes a robot vacuum with steam mop, a built-in robot vacuum station, a stick vacuum and a wet-dry stick vacuum. Each model offers outstanding convenience, reliable performance and sleek, modern aesthetics. The first of its kind, the built-in robot vacuum station fits neatly beneath kitchen sinks for a clean, space-efficient installation, while the lightweight wet-dry stick is designed to minimize wrist strain during use.

To further enhance accessibility, LG is also presenting the LG Comfort Kit, a series of accessories that make appliances easier to use for people of all ages or abilities.

An Immersive AI Home Experience

In the AI Home Solution Zone, visitors can see how LG AI ThinQ AI and ThinQ ON work in harmony to simplify and enrich everyday life Demonstrations show ThinQ AI recommending healthy menus, automatically preheating ovens, recognizing individual users by voice, and adjusting lighting, temperature, and music to match their preferences.

Visitors can also explore ThinQ UP, which continuously upgrades LG appliances with new software functions, and ThinQ Care, which provides proactive monitoring and maintenance for reliable long-term performance.

Expanding beyond the home, LG will also present Spielraum, its AI mobility space solution, which extends LG AI Home into vehicles to enable seamless connectivity and a unified, uninterrupted experience between home and car.

"At IFA 2025, we're presenting differentiated value with the LG AI Home solution, which leverages our AI core technologies to intelligently harmonize with the rhythms of customers' lives," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Our appliances are designed to complement European lifestyles and living spaces, evolving with each user to deliver personalization, ease-of-use and energy efficiency."

