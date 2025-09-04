A woman was killed in a subway train collision at around midnight, Thursday, with early investigation suggested that the victim jumped over fences to walk onto the tracks for yet-unexplained reasons.

According to the Korea Railroad Corp., the incident occurred at around 12:20 p.m., at the railway near Seobinggo Station on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line. The train was carrying 35 passengers, none of whom sustained injuries due to the accident.

Korail said the passengers were made to disembark the train after the incident, and they were given taxi fares for their ride home.

Police are investigating how the woman got onto the tracks.

Seobinggo Station is an above-ground structure, located in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan-gu, in Seoul. The line is also above ground in both directions, separated from nearby residential areas with fences.

There have been collisions near the station between trains and cars, such as an incident on April 15 when a KTX train collided with a car at a railroad crossing. The driver mistook the station official's signal as allowing him to cross.

No casualties occurred in that incident.