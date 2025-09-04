NEW YORK and COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a global AI product and research company, today unveiled DeepL Agent, an autonomous AI agent designed to streamline and automate a wide variety of knowledge worker tasks. The new solution brings the quality, precision and security that DeepL is known for – and its deep expertise in language that underpins most enterprise workflows – to the rapidly growing agentic AI market. It is currently in beta and being launched on DeepL AI Labs, the company's hub for innovation and upcoming projects.

"DeepL has always been a leader in AI innovation, driven by our commitment to cutting-edge research and scaling AI's impact across businesses worldwide. For years, we've invested in understanding and solving complex language challenges with AI, which demand the highest levels of precision, context-awareness and security. This strong background in research gives us a natural advantage in the agentic space in building tools that can understand, reason and then act across a wide range of tasks," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL.

"Which is why we're excited to preview our latest product, DeepL Agent – an autonomous, secure AI agent designed to take on the time-consuming, repetitive tasks knowledge workers face every day. Now in beta testing with some of our global customers, this is an exciting natural next step for DeepL in our mission to solve real-world challenges with purpose-built AI and is just the beginning of a tool that we believe will redefine how businesses operate."

Building on DeepL's heritage of developing cutting-edge enterprise AI tools trusted by over 200,000 business customers worldwide and the company's unmatched expertise in the language-related fields where context, precision and security are essential, DeepL Agent introduces a new autonomous AI agent for businesses – one designed to empower knowledge workers by completing repetitive, time-intensive tasks across a wide variety of functions, thereby scaling users' capacity and productivity.

The agent is built to operate entirely within each user's digital environment, responding to natural language commands to carry out complex workflows safely and independently. It does this by using virtual versions of standard tools, like a keyboard, browser and mouse, so it can act on the user's behalf through existing interfaces. It can handle nearly any task a human can do with computer systems, moving seamlessly across users' tools and workflows and continually improving its performance over time.

And while DeepL Agent is multilingual, its applications extend far beyond language-related tasks: the general-purpose agent is designed to support a wide range of business functions and use-cases, making it a transformative companion enterprise-wide for teams ranging from sales and finance, to marketers, localization specialists, HR professionals and more. For example, the agent can autonomously pull insights for sales teams, automate invoice processing for finance, or handle document translation and approvals for localization teams.

"Imagine having a super efficient workplace assistant that understands your needs and can tackle any task you give it, whether that's analyzing a report or managing internal invoices, just by giving it simple directions like you would any colleague. That's what DeepL Agent does. It's made to understand you, so that you can just describe the actions you want it to take and it will handle the rest," said Stefan Mesken, Chief Scientist, DeepL. "We've also built the agent to learn from existing interactions, so that over time its support will become even more personalized and attuned to each user's needs and daily workflows."

DeepL is also committed to ensuring that DeepL Agent meets the enterprise-grade levels of quality and security it is known for, and has built the agent with multi-level safeguards giving not only individual users but also admin, team leads and top level management direct control over its use and outputs. These include task monitoring tools for real-time oversight, the ability to pause or review actions at any time, and options for human-in-the-loop validation and approvals to ensure the highest degree of accuracy and decision-making.

DeepL Agent will continue pilot testing in beta with select partners before becoming generally available in the coming months. For more information and for updates on the agent's progress, visit DeepL AI Labs at deepl.com/ai-labs.

About DeepL

DeepL is a global AI product and research company focused on building secure, intelligent solutions to complex business problems. Over 200,000 business customers and millions of individuals across 228 global markets today trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation, improved writing and real-time voice translation. Building on a history of innovation, quality and security, DeepL continues to expand its offerings beyond the field of Language, including the soon to be released DeepL Agent - an autonomous AI assistant designed to transform the way businesses and knowledge workers get work done. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw "Jarek" Kutylowski, DeepL now has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures. For more information on DeepL, visit www.deepl.com.

