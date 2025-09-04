How will 'Yellow Envelope' bill reshape Korea's labor landscape?

진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

기사 요약: 20년 만에 통과된 '노란봉투법', 어떤 내용이며 한국의 노동 지형에 어떤 변화를 가져올까?

[1] South Korea’s labor relations are set for a major shift. On Aug. 24, South Korea’s National Assembly passed a landmark amendment to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, better known as the "Yellow Envelope" bill.

-shift: 변화

-landmark: 획기적인, 중요한 사건, 발견

-amendment: 법의 개정, 수정

[2] With 183 lawmakers voting in favor and only three against, the legislation marks the culmination of a 20-year demand from the labor movement to strengthen the constitutional right to organize, bargain and strike.

-culmination: (오랫동안 계속된 일의) 정점

-bargain: 협상하다

-strike: 파업하다 (치다, 때리다)

[3] Set to take effect in March 2026 after a six-month grace period, the amendment is expected to reshape labor relations. Experts say its impact lies not in strengthening unions that already wield influence, but in addressing Korea’s deeply segmented labor market.

-wield: (권력, 권위 등을) 행사하다

-segmented: 분할된, 나뉘어진

[4] “This law is not mainly about empowering workers in large firms who already enjoy strong protections,” said Lee Byoung-hoon, professor emeritus of sociology at Chung-Ang University. “The real purpose is to support those in the secondary or marginalized labor market — subcontracted, non-regular and platform workers — who have long been outside the reach of effective labor rights.”

-marginalized: 소외된

기사 원문: https://m.koreaherald.com/article/10564042

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638