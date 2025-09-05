NEW YORK (Jakarta Post/ANN) -- The seats were almost full as the lights dimmed and an audio speaker transmitted the decades-old announcement of voice actress Marie Oentoe Tinangon, familiar to most Indonesian moviegoers, announcing "The door to Theater 1 is open."

This did not happen at a theater owned by Cinema XXI, Indonesia's largest movie theater chain, but during the "XXINY Take 1: Indonesian Film Night" at The Brooklyn Monarch in New York City.

The XXINY screening event was held to celebrate the country's 80th independence anniversary with a simple but genuine mission: Bring the nation's cinematic heartbeat to one of the world's cultural capitals.

The event is the brainchild of Anne Yasmine and Yealinzka Tinnovia, both members of the Indonesian diaspora and recent graduates of New York University who share an interest in converting "wild and fun ideas" into actual events.

"We asked ourselves, 'What happens if we join forces?' So there you have it: a screening event!" said Anne, executive producer and film programmer of XXINY.

The pair wanted to show that Indonesians "exist in New York," added XXINY project manager Yealinzka, with the movies represented not just Jakarta, but the country as a whole. She and Anne also aimed to show that Indonesian pop culture could be widely accepted by international markets, especially New York.

The screening event featured eight short movies across various genres from young Indonesian filmmakers.

The evening opened with Lerryant Krisdy's award-winning comedy "Forget the Bomb in the Backyard, We're Fine!" (2020), which centers on students in a humble neighborhood in Depok, West Java, who are struggling with their essays due to rumors of a bomb.

It was followed by Michelle Marakasherry's animated "Hair for You" (2024), the story of an Indonesian girl and her complex relationship with her mother as told through their intimate hair-combing ritual.

Another comedy, "What It Takes to Get a Shot" (2022) by director Dito Prasetyo, presented a behind-the-scenes view of an actor's difficulty.

Mockumentary "Smarter Than You Think" explored a group of writers scrambling to meet a deadline, while poetry film "Hayat dan Kebhinekaan" (Existence and Plurality) was inspired by a line from the patriotic song "Hari Merdeka" (Independence day).

Documentary dance movie "Reminiscing Red Hook" is set in the titular waterfront neighborhood in Brooklyn, known for its culture and arts scene.

"Chandni's SAH!" (I do; 2024) is about a young bride who flees an arranged marriage with a gay, catering truck driver, and Razny Mahardhika's "Istiqlal" (English title "Journey to Iftar"; 2018), revolves around a father and son's motorcycle trip to the famed Jakarta mosque, Southeast Asia's largest.

The evening wrapped up with Reka Wijaya's psychological drama "Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis" (May I cry just once; 2024) starring actress Prilly Latuconsina, who also executive produced.

The event also screened trailers of director Jovann Dzaky's latest work "What's Left of Me," about an Indonesian immigrant in Chicago navigating the grief of losing his wife, and Dito Prasetyo's "A Layman's Idea of How a Breakup Should Be," which explores relationships and how they end.

Nonmainstream creativity

The XXINY film night opened to a full house, with around 165 New Yorkers from various backgrounds watching the movies, socializing and munching on satay and other Indonesian foods.

Audience members pointed to the Indonesian filmmakers' unique style and point of view, which were rarely explored in most mainstream and commercial movies.

"From what I see, both Indonesian cinema and filmmakers are very creative, not only in their format but also in their themes," remarked Indonesian Consul General in New York, Winanto Adi, who attended the XXINY film night.

"Many of these movies have managed to break out from the traditional genres of Indonesian film," he added.

He also pledged to support Indonesian filmmakers and diaspora members who wanted to showcase their works in New York, as Indonesia's potential and future lay in its youth.

Back in Jakarta, the city administration is working to launch the country's first national film commission to support its movie industry, and is planning several initiatives to foster young filmmakers and promote more local productions.

"We can showcase lots of different elements through movies, be it handicrafts, gastronomy or performing arts. That's why a movie can be a gateway for us to promote Indonesian culture and tourism," said Andhika Permata, head of the Jakarta Tourism and Creative Economy Agency.

Cinematic future

Aside from the screenings, the XXINY Take 1: Indonesian Film Night also became a meeting point to connect with other diaspora members in New York.

"Most of my Indonesian friends have gone back home, so this event serves like a safe space for me to 'come home' and meet fellow Indonesians and speak in our mother tongue," said Imam Rezki, a recent Columbia University graduate.

For Anne and Yealinzka, the event exceeded their expectations in more ways than one, including their initial plan to screen just four short movies.

"And to our delightful surprise, we learned that our friends were actually making a movie of their own," said Yealinzka, recalling the fun process of discovering new movies.

And though they said they didn't want to put pressure on anyone, the pair admitted they expected the next edition would be on a different scale.

"We are putting ourselves out there in a spirit of collaboration," Anne said. "So when we have a Take 2 or Take 3, it won't probably be just us, but a collaboration of something bigger."

At least for now, New York's Indonesian diaspora know where to look if they are longing to make a cinematic journey home through the works of talented filmmakers.