Monday's labor agreement at SK hynix, which includes a sizable bonus expected to average up to 100 million won ($71,777) per employee, has sent shockwaves through the country's chipmaking industry and beyond, prompting a wave of reactions from workers and labor unions alike.

In the wake of the announcement, SK hynix's forum on Blind, an anonymous online platform for certified employees, saw a surge in posts playfully pledging allegiance and dedication to the company.

Many expressed excitement and satisfaction, with one new hire asking how much their profit-sharing incentive payment would be, while another said they had only learned of the deal through friends expressing envy.

The latest agreement between SK hynix management and its labor union centers on allocating up to 10 percent of the company's operating profit as a profit-sharing plan for employees, abolishing the previous cap that limited the bonus to 1,000 percent of the workers' basic wage.

Labor unions of the major corporations across Korea released statements Tuesday calling for a revamp of the incentive systems.

The labor union of five affiliated companies of Samsung Group said the conglomerate needs to overhaul the current system based on the economic value added, mentioning SK hynix's recent negotiation.

The Samsung union claimed that the current system of the company makes it unclear how much the employees should get in incentives.