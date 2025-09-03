Kim bets on China, Russia to boost his leverage abroad and secure lifelines at home, say observers

In a spectacle unseen since the Cold War, the leaders of China, Russia and North Korea stood shoulder to shoulder on Tiananmen’s rostrum in Beijing on Wednesday, watching a parade that showcased China’s strategic weapons, including missiles capable of striking the United States.

For North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the spectacle was far more than a symbolic debut on the multilateral stage: it marked a recalibrated grand strategy to elevate Pyongyang’s standing and leverage abroad, not least with the Trump administration, while tightening his grip at home ahead of the Oct. 10 celebration of the party’s 80th founding anniversary.

At its core, that strategy is about securing backing from China and Russia to gain the upper hand in potential nuclear negotiations with the US, restoring Beijing as an economic lifeline, and hedging against overreliance on Moscow amid growing speculation over an eventual termination of the war in Ukraine.

While striding down the red carpet toward the Tiananmen rostrum, Xi led the way with Putin on his right and Kim on his left — the three leaders moving in step, their brief exchanges captured by cameras and broadcast live to audiences around the world.

At the reviewing stand, Xi claimed the central seat, flanked by Kim on one side and Putin on the other, a tableau of unity not seen since the Cold War.

Xi and Kim leaned in toward one another, speaking animatedly — another image carried live across global networks during the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II following Japan's surrender.

Later that day, the three leaders walked side by side into the Sept. 3 “Victory Day” reception at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.

“The image of the three leaders together has effectively established a North Korea–China–Russia framework to counter US–South Korea–Japan security cooperation,” Doo Jin-ho, director of the Eurasia Research Center at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, told The Korea Herald.

“The US–South Korea–Japan security cooperation, for instance, through the Camp David summit and declaration, has been institutionalized. Even without such institutionalization, this has raised the curtain (for the era of North Korea–China–Russia cooperation), and it appears that necessary steps will follow.”

Cheong Seong-chang, vice president of the Sejong Institute in Seoul, noted the implications of Kim’s elevated treatment in Beijing.

“Kim Jong-un received the second-most important treatment in protocol, after President Putin. This can be interpreted as North Korea having been treated by China as a 'de facto nuclear weapons state,’” Cheong told The Korea Herald.

“Kim Jong-un successfully made his debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage, and he is expected to take a more active role in restoring North Korea–China relations and in strengthening trilateral solidarity among North Korea, China and Russia.”

When North Korea’s founder Kim Il-sung stood on the same Tiananmen rostrum in 1959 for the People's Republic of China’s 10th anniversary founding celebrations, he was placed further away from then Chinese leader Mao Zedong, who was positioned between Soviet First Secretary Nikita Khrushchev and Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh.

Kim's strategic calculus

Beyond that, beneath the spectacle of Kim’s appearance at China’s 80th anniversary celebrations — which drew 26 world leaders — lies North Korea’s broader foreign policy strategy.

Put simply, Pyongyang is striving to move beyond the confines of the Korean Peninsula, to raise its strategic value in today’s great-power rivalry by tying itself more closely to China and Russia — and, in doing so, to gain greater leverage over the US.

Cha Du-hyeogn, vice president of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said Kim’s presence, along with the Chinese and Russian leaders, shows North Korea’s bid to “highlight North Korea’s regional role.”

Cha pointed to Kim Jong-un’s remarks at the April launch of the 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyonat Nampo Shipyard, where he announced plans to build a blue-water fleet capable of operating far beyond coastal waters. This vision, Cha argued, highlighted Pyongyang’s intent to project power regionally, which was also observed in North Korea’s troop dispatch for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

“Through this, North Korea seeks to increase its strategic value to its traditional partners, China and Russia,” Cha told The Korea Herald.

Cha also pointed out that “North Korea seems to believe that having a firm alliance on one side is actually advantageous when dealing with the US.”

“North Korea views strengthening ties with Moscow and Beijing as not an obstacle to US-North Korea relations but, rather, a way to induce Washington’s appetite for negotiations.”

Kwak Gil-sup, the head of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korea affairs, said, “The wide shot of Kim, Xi, and Putin together has the effect of sending a pressure message to Trump that China and Russia stand behind North Korea.”

“This allows Kim Jong-un to respond to Trump’s proposals for dialogue with greater composure,” Kwak told The Korea Herald.

From isolation to alignment

Doo further explained that Kim’s decision reflected a bid to take control of the uncertainty surrounding North Korea’s future.

“(Kim) is trying to eliminate and manage uncertainty on North Korea’s terms. By uncertainty, I mean factors like the inevitable end of Russia’s war and the doubts raised in the West — such as whether North Korea would be abandoned once the war is over,” Doo said.

“I see this as Kim’s determination to manage those risks proactively. And President Putin, to some extent, accepted that — he could hardly refuse.”

Kwak also pointed out that Kim “seeks to restore ties with China, which have cooled amid strengthened North Korea–Russia cooperation through troop dispatches for Russia.”

There are also domestic factors driving the need to restore relations with China.

“Kim Jong-un is assessed to have decided to attend China’s Victory Day military parade to secure economic assistance from Beijing and ease public discontent over soaring rice prices, ahead of the Workers’ Party’s 80th anniversary on Oct. 10 and the anticipated ninth Party Congress early next year,” Cheong said.

At a deeper level, Cha described Pyongyang’s current strategy as a reversal of the post–Cold War isolation it endured throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

“From a grand strategy perspective, North Korea does not view this kind of Cold War–like alignment as a disadvantage,” Cha told The Korea Herald.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, North Korea found itself isolated as its networks in Eastern Europe collapsed, followed by South Korea’s establishment of diplomatic relations with China and Russia.

“Much like (South Korea’s) Northern Diplomacy, North Korea now seeks to keep the door to dialogue with the United States ajar while broadening its footprint through a wider network of states aligned with China and Russia,” Cha said. “That is the strategic calculation we see unfolding.”