Seoul districts are scheduled to host exciting outdoor events in September, offering an array of opportunities to experience autumn.

Jongno-gu, a district in central Seoul, is set to kick off the autumn festival season with its annual art fair, which has continued since 1988.

From September 11 to 14, multiple areas of Insa-dong — a neighborhood once considered the hub of Korean traditional culture — and Insa Central Museum will serve as venues for this year’s fair. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness on-site demonstrations of Korean traditional calligraphic and painted works, as well as enjoy hands-on activities.

Traditional and contemporary Korean art will also be exhibited, with free docent-led tours.

The initial art fair will be changed to a tea and craft fair from Sept. 18 to 21, showcasing traditional teas, wares and crafts from across the country.

The district’s autumn cultural event is scheduled to feature a large-scale antique fair from Sept. 25 to 28, allowing visitors to view a range of items, including traditional musical instruments, ceramics, furniture, accessories and rare international antiques.

Gwanak-gu in southern Seoul invites its residents and visitors to enjoy a relaxing fall at an outdoor cinema on Sept. 13.

According to the district office, the open-air cinema experience will be offered to some 300 movie lovers at the Children’s Water Park in Gwanaksan Park. Hoping to satisfy visitors of all ages, the district office has selected the iconic Pixar animated film “Inside Out 2” (2024).

Participants can enjoy the movie seated comfortably in camping chairs and inflatable air couches arranged in front of a giant 400-inch screen.

A balloon performance is scheduled to entertain attendees before the screening, and snacks like cotton candy and popcorn will also be provided.

Though priority registration is open exclusively to Gwanak-gu residents until Friday, people can register for the outdoor cinema event regardless of residency from Saturday. Registration is open on a first-come, first-served basis through the Seoul Reservation for Public Service's official website.

On-site registration will also be available on the day of the event; admission is free.

Gangbuk-gu, a district in northern Seoul, announced that it will open both cultural and wellness programs for residents on Sept. 13 and Sept. 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Under the slogan, “Have fun the healthy way,” the district office will offer yoga and meditation classes at the outdoor stage located in Uidonggyegok Valley in Ui-dong.

After the session, visitors can enjoy a variety of hands-on activities, including sock loop crafting and a four-leaf clover keyring-making program.

Tea and coffee will be available for all participants as well.

Free registration is open on the Gangbuk Arts & Culture Foundation's official website.