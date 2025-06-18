From adults-only pool at Yangjaecheon to kid-friendly water parks in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul offers urban escapes this summer

Multiple Seoul-based water parks and swimming pools are scheduled to open this week, allowing people to enjoy a refreshing break from the sweltering weather.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the swimming pools and water parks in six Hangang Parks — Ttukseom, Yeouido, Jamwon, Jamsil, Yanghwa and Nanji Hangang Park — will be available starting from Friday to Aug. 31.

Water play areas offer a range of facilities to entertain summer vacationers, including the infinity pool, tanning zone, lazy river and more.

Though the water play areas in Mangwon and Gwanganru, in Seoul’s Mapo-gu and Gangdong-gu districts, respectively, were opened last year, two will remain closed due to the ongoing construction.

According to the city government, the water parks, which attracted more than 310,000 visitors in 2024, will open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

However, in the event of severe weather conditions such as heavy rain, typhoons, or fine dust and ultrafine dust alerts, the water playgrounds will be shut down.

Visitors are strongly advised to check the weather forecast at Hangang Park’s official website hangang.seoul.go.kr.

Admission fees vary by age, ranging from 1,000 won to 5,000 won, and children under the age of 6 can enter the water parks for free.

The city government stated that safety personnel and nursing assistants will be stationed at each facility to help prevent accidents. It will also monitor any vendors at the parks to ensure that prices are reasonable.

Individual district offices are also set to open their own popular summer escapes.

Seocho-gu in southern Seoul will be operating its iconic Yangjaecheon Swimming Pool on Saturday, three weeks earlier than its original schedule.

Though the water play area gained popularity among families for its child-friendly water attractions, Yangjaecheon Swimming Pool is set to open a new pool for adults this year.

The district office said that the swimming pool will take a 15-minute break every hour, with the first break at 10:45. The pools will also close for facility maintenance from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

While the admission is 3,000 won for children, it costs 5,000 won and 7,000 won for Seocho-gu-based teenagers and adults, respectively.

The swimming pool is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will run through Aug. 24.

Eunpyeong-gu, a district in northern Seoul, announced that it will be operating six child-friendly water parks, including Shinheung Children’s Playground and Maebawi Children’s Park.

Set to operate from July 5 through Aug. 17, the water play areas are open to children under the age of 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Those aged 7 or younger must be accompanied by a guardian to enter the water parks.

The district office added that the water playgrounds will be open on weekends until July 27, and will be open every day starting July 28.

Admission to Eunpyeong-gu’s water playgrounds is free.