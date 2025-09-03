A stabbing rampage at a restaurant in Gwanak-gu, western Seoul, on Wednesday left three people dead, local media reported.

Authorities said the attack occurred around 10:50 a.m. at a pizza restaurant in Jowon-dong. The victims — a man in his 30s, a man in his 40s and a woman — sustained abdominal injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

All three were later pronounced dead.

Police said the restaurant owner, believed to be the suspect, allegedly attacked contractors following a dispute over interior renovations. He reportedly also sustained self-inflicted injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the incident.