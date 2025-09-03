Culture Ministry continues efforts to draw audiences back to theaters

Starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 8, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Film Council will begin distributing movie discount vouchers worth 6,000 won each.

A total of 1.88 million vouchers will be distributed.

Vouchers can be claimed via the websites and apps of major multiplex chains, including CGV, Lotte Cinema, Megabox and CineQ. They will also be available at independent and arthouse theaters, small cinemas and senior-focused venues across the country.

Two vouchers will be automatically added to each member's account and can be used when purchasing tickets.

According to the Culture Ministry, the vouchers will operate on a first-come, first-served basis at the point of payment. Once a theater’s allocation is depleted, the discount will no longer be available and any unused vouchers in member accounts will expire automatically.

For those unfamiliar with online reservations, the Culture Ministry and Film Council have set up a dedicated help line (070-4027-0279) to guide users through the ticketing process via websites or apps.

The batch of 1.88 million vouchers is drawn from the 4.5 million vouchers initially issued on July 25.

The Korean government had originally allocated 27.1 billion won ($19.4 million) from its budget to distribute 4.5 million movie ticket discount vouchers starting July 25. This round redistributes the remaining vouchers that went unused by the Sept. 2 deadline.

The second distribution is intended to help stimulate domestic consumption and support the struggling film industry by encouraging audiences to return to theaters.

The Korean government's move to give out movie ticket discount vouchers comes as the country’s film industry continues to face challenges. Total movie theater attendance in 2024 reached 123.13 million, roughly 54 percent of the pre-pandemic figure of 226.68 million in 2019.