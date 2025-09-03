Four-day event to include industry sessions and public showcases, with performances by Korean and overseas artists

The 2025 Seoul International Music Fair, better known as MU:CON, returns to Seoul’s Itaewon and Hannam neighborhoods, Sept. 10-13.

Now in its 14th year, MU:CON adopts the theme “Music PRISM,” spotlighting the potential of Korean music through a mix of business-to-business programs, including keynote speeches, conferences and networking sessions, alongside music showcases.

The four-day conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt Seoul, bringing together top executives, creators and tastemakers from around the world. Opening keynote speeches on Sept. 10 will explore “The New Paradigm of the Music Business” and “The Future of Creation and Distribution Beyond Borders.”

The conference also features panel talks highlighting global market trends and case studies of hit projects, as well as open sessions, hands-on workshops and deep-dive sessions designed for industry officials.

Notable participants include James Matsuki, music director for Apple TV+’s "Pachinko"; acclaimed music supervisor Thomas Golubic ("Breaking Bad," "The Walking Dead"); and hitmaker Robin Jenssen, who has penned more than 160 Billboard-charting tracks, including songs for aespa, NCT and Le Sserafim.

MU:CON’s public showcases will take place at multiple venues — Blue Square Sol Travel Hall, Blue Square Nemo and Cave House — on Sept. 12 and 13. This year’s lineup features 46 acts, including 33 MU:CON-selected artists targeting overseas markets, nine guest artists and four international acts.

Highlights on Sept. 12 include Lee Seung-yoon, Grizzly, Jambinai, Khundi Panda, Danpyunsun and the Moments, Lee Lang, and Kisu. Sept. 13 brings performances by Sion, Hoa, Bulgogi Disco, Jooyoung, and Jaeki. Five emerging artists from KOCCA’s “Muse On” discovery project — W24, Meaningful Stone, 87dance, Kim Seungju and Otis Lim — will also take the stage.

Guest performers include Hong Dabin, Zion.T, Beatpella House, 10cm, Saay, O3ohn, Dragon Pony, Superbee and Uneducated Kid.

Through the Exchange Stage program during the showcase — designed for international musicians looking to break into the Korean market — audiences will also catch Taiwan’s rising indie-pop act I’mdifficult, Japan’s indie-rock band DYGL, singer-songwriter Rejay, and Danish indie outfit Meejah.

Showcase tickets are free, and reservations can be made via NOL Ticket. Remaining tickets will be distributed on-site. All performances will stream live on the official Korea Creative Content Agency Music YouTube channel.