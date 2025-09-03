South Korea officially began its rotating monthlong presidency of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, unveiling a plan for President Lee Jae Myung to preside over the country's signature event on artificial intelligence later this month.

Kim Sang-jin, South Korea's charge d'affaires to the UN, addressed a press briefing to explain the "program of work," which spells out UNSC plans for meetings and other engagements for September, as South Korea, a nonpermanent UNSC member, holds the presidency for the first time since June last year.

Kim said that South Korea will "humbly" assume the presidency, while underscoring Seoul's commitment to leading the council with "efficiency, transparency and inclusiveness."

"(South Korea's) history embodies the three pillars of the UN -- peace, development and human rights," Kim told reporters. "These values are deeply embedded into our national DNA, inspiring myself and all of my colleagues in our mission to contribute more actively and responsibly to the work of this council."

Of this month's UNSC events, Kim underscored the plan for South Korea to host a high-level open debate on AI on Sept. 24 under the agenda item of the maintenance of international peace and security.

He said that Lee will preside over the signature event, marking the first time that a South Korean president will lead a UNSC gathering. Lee plans to attend the UN General Assembly and deliver a keynote speech on Sept. 23, according to his office.

"This council has already held two briefings on AI since 2023," the diplomat said. "Given the rapid development and global spread of this technology, we believe that a high-level discussion is both timely and necessary to maximize benefits while minimizing its risks."

While the UNSC held a meeting on North Korean human rights during Seoul's presidency in June last year, there is no council schedule announced to discuss North Korea-related issues this month.

But Kim said the council is ready to convene in the event of North Korean provocations, such as an intercontinental ballistic missile launch, as it has before.

In response to a reporter's question about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's trip to China to attend a military parade this week, the diplomat said that South Korea is watching "very closely" his movements.

The North Korean leader plans to attend the Beijing parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II on Wednesday. He is set to stand alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in what would be a show of their solidarity.

"We believe that Kim Jong-un's trip and possible summit with neighboring countries need to be done in a way conducive to bringing about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and helping achieve our shared goal of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Kim said.

"I hope our neighboring countries will play a constructive role in that regard."

The UNSC presidency rotates among the council's 15 member states on a monthly basis. (Yonhap)