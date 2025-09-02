Netflix Korea unveils playbook for reality TV

With Netflix Korea’s expanding roster of buzzy unscripted hits, the streamer on Tuesday pulled back the curtain on its strategy for sustaining momentum — relentlessly innovating with new formats — while also unveiling a packed slate of upcoming projects.

At a press event held in Jongno-gu, Seoul, Netflix confirmed the release of sequels to established intellectual property.

The fifth season of "Crime Scene Zero," originally a Tving property, will debut on Netflix in September, while "Physical: 100"'s third season, "Physical: Asia," and "Culinary Class Wars Season 2" are slated for October and December launches, respectively.

Looking ahead to 2026, the streamer will drop additional follow-ups including Season 5 of" Single’s Inferno," Season 2 of "Better Late Than Single," as well as "Kian’s Bizarre B&B" and "Agents of Mystery."

“I often have the chance to talk with colleagues from Netflix’s international unscripted show teams. And whenever we do, what surprises them the most is, ‘How do you manage to release brand-new formats every year without stopping?’” said Yoo Ki-hwan, Netflix Korea's director of content, at the press conference.

“That’s because in many overseas markets, especially for unscripted and reality shows, it’s common practice to remake proven formats that have already been successful. But in Korea, people don’t seem to find much joy in remaking someone else’s work,” he said. Yoo added that despite the challenges, Korean production teams continually innovate, allowing Netflix Korea to deliver fresh, original shows to audiences.

Also announced Tuesday were all-new variety projects from some of Korea’s most prominent creators. Veteran producer Na Young-seok ("1 Day 2 Nights," "New Journey to the West") will bring his first Netflix series in November: "Three Idiots in Kenya," featuring Lee Soo-geun, Eun Ji-won and Super Junior’s Kyuhyun exploring the African wilderness.

Na will also front and direct Netflix's unscripted travel series "Ready or Not: Texas" with longtime collaborator Lee Seo-jin. The project, bowing in 2026, follows the duo’s friendship and marks their return after the 2023 YouTube hit "Lee Seo-jin’s New York New York" on Na’s “Channel 15ya."

Meanwhile, top comedian Yoo Jae-suk is set to headline his own Netflix series in 2026, where he will run a B&B and welcome a rotating cast of guests.

Much of the industry’s attention has been on "Culinary Class Wars." As one of Netflix Korea’s most anticipated returns this year, speculation had risen about whether embattled food entrepreneur Paik would reprise his role as judge amid allegations ranging from workplace abuse to food-safety violations.

Yoo weighed in, confirming that Paik will appear on the second season. “I think about how the choices of one person can affect so many others. ... Once it’s released, I believe viewers will be the ones to make their judgment.”

He also addressed plagiarism accusations of the culinary competition show after a strikingly similar format surfaced in China, confirming that Netflix has formally protested to Tencent to suspend its distribution.

While the streamer’s Korean hits often travel abroad, Yoo reiterated that for Netflix Korea's unscripted TV sector, the domestic audience remains the priority. “While there is often an emphasis on the global market, we always stress that we want people to look at Korea first. We see the global market as more of a bonus. ... The best outcome is for it to succeed here at home.”