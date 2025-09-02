Train designed more for symbolism and control than speed

As North Korean leader Kim Jong-un traveled to China to attend a Victory Day celebration, his choice of transport — an armored train — once again drew attention.

The trip from Pyongyang to Beijing takes more than 20 hours by train — a pace further slowed by the security-heavy nature of Kim's personal armored convoy. A direct flight, however, takes only 2 1/2.

The train, known as the Taeyang-ho or "Sun Train," is designed less for speed than for symbolism and control. It reportedly moves at an average speed of around 60 kilometers per hour — a deliberate pace shaped by its armored weight and onboard systems.

Still, the train offers distinct advantages: its slow, unbroken movement projects an image of steady leadership and calculated intent.

Though much of its interior remains classified, previous reports suggest the sealed carriages are fitted with living quarters, offices and satellite communications systems that allow real-time contact with Pyongyang.

One of the carriages can even carry armored Mercedes vehicles for ground transport upon arrival.

Combined, these features turn the train into a rolling command center, offering privacy, security and uninterrupted leadership — advantages few aircraft can provide.

Kim’s reliance on the train has been a consistent pattern.

He used the Taeyang-ho to attend multiple summits in the past, including visits to Dalian and Beijing in 2018 and 2019, as well as for his cross-China journey to the Hanoi summit with then-US President Donald Trump in 2019.

The symbolism is also generational.

Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, famously avoided flying and died aboard a train. His grandfather, Kim Il-sung, likewise viewed rail travel as a secure and sovereign platform for leadership.

Nam Sung-wook, a professor of North Korean studies at Korea University, says Kim’s decision to take the train this time signals how seriously he views the meeting with Chinese and Russian leaders.

"This is the first time the leaders of North Korea, China and Russia are all coming together in one place. That makes this visit more sensitive, and the performance aspect more important," Nam said.

"Traveling overland also puts China in a position where it’s more involved in the entire journey — as if Kim is asking, ‘I’m making this careful trip; I expect you to pay attention to it.’"

Nam also noted that Kim’s use of the train reflects deeper fears and strategic calculations shared by other socialist regimes.

"There’s a deep-seated fear among socialist leaders when it comes to flying," he said. "Lin Biao — Mao Zedong’s designated successor — died in a plane crash while fleeing after a failed coup attempt. Incidents like that have left a lasting impression and shaped a culture of caution."

"Not to mention optics. North Korea’s aircraft fleet is visibly outdated. Arriving at a modern airport like Beijing Capital beside sleek Chinese jets would highlight the technological gap — and that could be embarrassing for Pyongyang," Nam added.