Caron Bio, a Korean scalp and hair loss care specialist, said Tuesday that its shampoo product has successfully passed all required stages of approval from China’s medical regulator, marking a first for a Korean hair loss product.

The C3 Da Balmo Shampoo cleared three core assessments — a toxicity test, a human application test and an ingredient stability evaluation.

With the green light from China's National Medical Products Administration, the shampoo is now officially registered as a general cosmetic product, enabling nationwide distribution across both online and offline channels in China.

This milestone is particularly significant as Chinese regulations on “special cosmetics,” including hair loss prevention products, have become increasingly stringent in recent years. The C3 shampoo is now the sole Korean product to have received verification in the region.

Caron Bio’s shampoo uses plant-based ingredients to care for the scalp and strengthen hair roots. In a six-month clinical test by Germany’s Dermatest Institute, the product showed strong results: hair loss was reduced by 54 percent, new hair growth increased by 9 percent, resting-phase hair decreased by 10 percent, while hair density and thickness both improved noticeably.

“This verification marks a pivotal step, as C3 hair loss solution’s safety and effectiveness has been recognized internationally,” said Cho Jin-hyeong, CEO of Caron Bio. “We will continue to develop products and lead the globalization of Korean hair loss products.”

Caron Bio is also planning a promotional two plus one event on all of its hair loss products in mid-September to celebrate the win.