Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won unite on-screen for Disney+'s espionage romance

Disney+ is gearing up for the release of one of the year’s most talked-about Korean series, "Tempest," a sleek espionage romance that pairs two of South Korea’s most bankable stars.

The series follows diplomat Moon-ju (Jun Ji-hyun) as she embarks on a relentless quest to uncover the truth behind the shooting of a presidential candidate. Entwined in her mission is special agent San-ho (Gang Dong-won), a man shrouded in mystery, who steps in to protect her.

With "Tempest," Jun, also known as Gianna Jun ("My Love From the Star," "Assassination") returns to the small screen for the first time since tvN’s much-criticized tentpole"Jirisan," while Gang ("Uprising," "A Violent Prosecutor") makes a return to television after 21 years. Their casting alone has fueled industry buzz, with both actors openly admitting that their collaboration was a major draw.

“I’ve been a long-time fan of Gang. I chose this project because I truly wanted to work with him,” Jun said during a press conference held in Gwanghwamun, Seoul, Tuesday. “I liked Gang’s appearance, but getting to know him as a person during filming made me like him even more, and I've become an even bigger fan. With Gang playing San-ho, it created a bit more synergy for me as Moon-ju.”

Gang mirrored the sentiment, reflecting on the long hiatus from television. “I chose this project because of Jun. Somehow, Jun and I hadn’t had the chance to work together before. I’m really happy we could do this this time,” he said.

“The long shooting schedule wasn’t particularly difficult. The only difference was that the amount we filmed in a day was a bit more (than shooting films). Preparing for my acting was the same — I didn’t feel much difference compared to working in films.”

Behind the camera, "Tempest" is helmed by a powerhouse creative team, with directors Kim Hee-won ("Queen of Tears") and Heo Myung-haeng ("The Roundup: Punishment"), as well as Chung Seo-kyung, co-writer of 2022’s critically acclaimed "Decision to Leave," handling the script.

Kim spoke about the series’ thematic core: “When we’re young and see world news, we tend to think, ‘That doesn’t really have anything to do with me.’ But as we grow older, we realize, ‘That wave is rising and coming toward me.’ This work contains the question, ‘What should I be looking at in the place where I live?’ I believe not only Korean viewers but also international audiences might be able to ask themselves that same question."

While being careful not to reveal any spoilers, she further touched on the universal appeal of the series. “The universal emotions underlying the work are things people experience in life — love, disappointment, despair and hope,” Kim added.

She stressed the creators aimed for a meticulously structured narrative, incrementally building tension and emotional depth. Kim teased, “Up until episode 3, the focus was on dramatically conveying where the characters were, what stories they had and what kind of background existed. From episode 5 onward, it really hits the accelerator, with many large-scale sequences appearing. Starting from episode 6, the emotional elements come into play. And every week, one big secret is revealed.”

"Tempest" drops its first three episodes on Sept. 10, followed by the fourth and fifth on Sept. 17, the sixth and seventh on Sept. 24, and the final two episodes on Oct. 1.