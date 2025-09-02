Hanwha Life introduced a cancer insurance plan in partnership with health care company Need, providing customized coverage powered by artificial intelligence, the life insurer announced Tuesday.

The insurance plan offers personalized care for policyholders, providing information related to cancer prevention, treatment and recovery based on Need’s AI technology.

Need is an AI health care startup founded in 2019 by Will Polkinghorn and Petros Giannikopoulos, both graduates of Harvard Medical School.

Through Need’s Cancer Protection System, users have access to a cancer-specialized AI chatbot, interactive health content and analysis of medical checkup data. Physicians of cancer-diagnosed patients who are policyholders can use the AI-powered data in developing treatment plans as well.

Need's Cancer Protection System has secured reliability through validation by a global network of cancer experts, Hanwha Life explained.

The insurance plan offers comprehensive coverage across the entire cancer treatment process, from testing and diagnosis through surgery and chemotherapy, as well as hospitalization and outpatient care. It features a simplified subscription model to provide wider accessibility for seniors and those with preexisting conditions, bundling 11 add-on riders and waiver benefits as well.

“The new insurance plan goes beyond providing simple coverage upon cancer diagnosis, offering customized protection to customers through Need's AI-powered Cancer Protection System,” a Hanwha Life official said.

“We will continue to strengthen cancer-specialized solutions that cover the entire life span of customers.”