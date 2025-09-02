Lotte Biologics, the contract drugmaking arm of Korea’s Lotte Group, said Tuesday it has signed a commercial manufacturing agreement with a US-based biotechnology company, in a deal that secures production through the end of the decade and strengthens its foothold in the world’s biggest biopharmaceutical market.

The contract, which runs until mid-2030, covers a Phase 3 drug program expanding into multiple therapeutic indications and includes commercial supply once regulatory approvals are granted.

While financial terms and the client’s identity were not disclosed due to confidentiality agreements, Lotte emphasized that the deal reflects strong trust in its technical expertise and global supply network.

“This partnership demonstrates strong client confidence in our capabilities, and Lotte is proud to support our partner’s indication expansion strategy,” a company official said.

“By combining our dual-site reliability with one of the largest conjugation capacities in the US, we are building the foundation for bold science and dependable delivery to patients worldwide.”

The agreement marks Lotte Biologics’ third major contract win in 2025, highlighting its growing role in the US biomanufacturing sector amid reshoring and supply chain realignment trends.

With dual-site operations in New York and Songdo in Incheon, Lotte said it is well-positioned to provide reliable supply and flexible response to global demand.