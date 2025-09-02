More than 1.1 million prescriptions for the weight-loss drugs Saxenda and Wegovy have been issued in South Korea over the past 4 1/2 years, raising alarms about possible misuse for cosmetic purposes.

According to data obtained from the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service by Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Seo Mi-hwa, 721,310 prescriptions of Saxenda and 395,384 of Wegovy were recorded between January 2020 and June 2025, totaling 1,116,694.

The figures show a clear demographic trend: Women accounted for 71.5 percent of patients, and those in their 30s and 40s made up about 60 percent of total prescriptions. Geographically, the majority of demand was concentrated in the Seoul metropolitan area, with Seoul at 40.2 percent and Gyeonggi Province at 23.5 percent.

Although Saxenda, introduced in Korea in 2018, and Wegovy, launched in late 2024, are meant for patients with a body mass index of 30 or above or 27 with related conditions, concerns have grown over their use among normal- or underweight individuals seeking aesthetic benefits.

Adverse reactions have also been reported. Between 2022 and March 2025, 1,708 cases were logged, including nausea (404), vomiting (168), headaches (161), injection-site itching (149) and rashes (142).

“Despite being non-reimbursed prescription drugs, BMI checks must be applied rigorously,” Rep. Seo said. “We need stronger oversight to prevent illegal or inappropriate prescriptions that could lead to serious side effects.”