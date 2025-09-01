JIAXING, China, Amsterdam and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- APsystems, a global leader in Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) and the top supplier of multi-platform solar microinverter solutions, has achieved the #1 position as the most bankable solar inverter manufacturer in the world, according to the 2025 edition of the Sinovoltaics Inverter Manufacturer Ranking Report.

This coveted distinction reinforces APsystems' reputation as a financially strong, technologically innovative, and globally trusted provider of solar power electronics, and reflects its steadfast growth and performance across more than 15 years in the solar industry.

"Being ranked #1 globally by Sinovoltaics is not just an honor—it's a validation of our long-term vision and commitment to excellence," said Olivier Jacques, President Global, APsystems. "We've built APsystems on a foundation of innovation, solid profitability, market relevant ecosystem and stability—factors that matter deeply to our customers, partners, and financial backers alike."

The Sinovoltaics report evaluates the financial health and bankability of global inverter manufacturers using the Altman Z-score model—a widely recognized formula for predicting the likelihood of a company entering financial distress. APsystems not only led the industry with the highest score but demonstrated consistent financial strength over the three-year analysis window from 2022 through 2025.

"Bankability is critical in solar," said Dr. Zhi-min Ling, APsystems co-founder and Chairman. "Installers, EPCs, and financiers need to know that the technology they deploy today will be supported tomorrow. Our customers count on us not just for performance and innovation—but for long-term reliability. This report confirms that APsystems will be here, year after year, delivering on that promise."

Understanding the Sinovoltaics Ranking

The Sinovoltaics Inverter Manufacturer Ranking Report is the industry's most comprehensive independent financial ranking of inverter companies. Using the Altman Z-Score—a predictive model that evaluates working capital, retained earnings, EBIT, market value, and sales—it assesses each manufacturer's financial stability and likelihood of survival over the next 2–10 years.

Manufacturers are categorized into three zones: "Safe," "Grey," and "Distress." APsystems achieved the highest Altman Z-Score, placing it firmly in the Safe Zone and distinguishing it from dozens of peers globally.

A Track Record of Strength and Innovation

Since its founding in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems has expanded into over 150 countries with MLPE product shipments exceeding 6GW (by the end of 2024) and more than 590,000 microinverter systems established globally. The company has maintained consistent profitability and an untouched warranty reserve, with millions of microinverter systems still operating reliably in the field more than a decade after installation.

From its best-selling DS3 dual-module microinverter series to its advanced QT2 commercial 3-phase platform, EZ1 plug-and-play units, and APstorage energy storage systems, APsystems continues to push the boundaries of solar technology—earning the trust of installers, distributors, homeowners, and financial institutions around the world. What's more, by integrating cutting-edge solar and energy storage technologies with AI-driven innovation, the company is redefining the possibilities across residential, commercial, and DIY energy solutions.

About APsystems

APsystems is the #1 global supplier of multi-platform MLPE solutions for the solar PV industry, offering microinverters, energy storage, and rapid shutdown devices. The company's flagship products include the new QS2, together with the DS3, EZ1, QT2 series microinverters and its APstorage ELS, ELT product lines. With its proprietary Energy Communication Unit (ECU) and web-based EMA platform, APsystems enables smart monitoring and management of every inverter and PV module in a solar array.

With business units across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, APsystems is a publicly traded company serving customers in over 150 countries. APsystems is listed on the SSE: 688348.SS. Learn more at APsystems.com.