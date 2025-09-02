In Seoul, prices for popular summer dishes like naengmyeon and samgyetang continued to rise last month, reflecting ongoing food inflation.

According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency, the average price of a bowl of naengmyeon, a cold noodle dish served in icy broth, increased by 154 won to 12,423 won, while samgyetang, a hot chicken soup made with a whole chicken stuffed with rice and ginseng, rose by 269 won to 17,923 won. Naengmyeon prices have climbed steadily from 10,000 won in April 2022 to over 12,000 won as of December 2023, while samgyetang jumped from 14,000 won in 2017 to over 17,000 won last year.

At well-known restaurants, naengmyeon costs up to 18,000 won and samgyetang over 20,000 won.

Other common foods also saw modest price hikes: an increase of 192 won for samgyeopsal, or grilled pork belly; 76 won for bibimbap; and 77 won for kimchi jjigae, a spicy stew.