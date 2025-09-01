British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks (front row, fifth from left); LG AI Research co-head Lee Hong-lak (front row, sixth from left); UK Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security Douglas Alexander (front row, seventh from left) and LG AI Research co-head Lim Woo-hyung (front row, eighth from left) and other company and government officials pose for a photo during the minister’s visit to LG AI Research in Seoul on Monday. The visit was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between the London Stock Exchange Group and LG AI Research, following their joint presentation of a technological partnership case at the “LG AI Talk Concert 2025” in July. (LG Group)