Stray Kids makes history as the only act to have all seven of its albums debut at No. 1 on the chart

As the hype and buzz around Stray Kids' fourth album, "Karma," shows no signs of abating on global music charts, the eight-member group said on Monday that it "feels stunned" about the success of its new release.

"Achieving seven consecutive No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart feels a little unbelievable, and we are a bit stunned. We are deeply honored and amazed," the group said through its management agency, JYP Entertainment.

"We sincerely thank Stay, our fans, and everyone who supports and loves our music," the group added, referring to its official fandom name.

The group earned its seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart when "Karma" entered the US music chart, replacing Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem," according to Billboard, adding that the set earned 313,000 equivalent album units in the US in its first week. An equivalent album unit refers to the number of streams or downloads needed to equate to a physical album sale.

Previously, the group topped the chart with "Oddinary" and "Maxident" in 2022, "5-Star" and "Rock-Star" in 2023, as well as "Ate" and "Hop" in 2024.

With the new record, Stray Kids has become the K-pop act with the most No. 1s on the Billboard 200, surpassing BTS. The group also made history as the only act whose first seven albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

"Last year, when HOP debuted atop the list, Stray Kids became the first act to debut at No. 1 with their first six entries in the 69-year history of the chart. With KARMA's arrival, they extend that record," Billboard said on its official website.