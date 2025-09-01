The immersive exhibition “Heritage: The Future Fantasy” at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul shows floral artist Kim Da-jung’s recent installation of plants and light, inspired by traditional Korean ink wash painting.

Offering a sensory experience to visitors, the installation combines Kim’s three-dimensional plant works and drawings featuring an interplay of light and shadow.

The installation builds upon Kim’s previous floral botanical art installations that explored the deconstruction, recombination and arrangement of natural elements. The current exhibition expands Kim’s artistic investigation involving Korean traditional aesthetics, contemporary sensibilities and digital technology.

Kim is a floral artist recognized for her practice of reworking natural objects. She made her international debut at the LA Art Show 2024 and participated in an exhibition at Paris 89 Gallery commemorating the 140th diplomatic anniversary between South Korea and France.

The exhibition at DDP, curated by Lee Dong-hoon and organized by Korea Heritage Service and Korea Heritage Agency, opened Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 17.