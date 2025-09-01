I-dle's Yuqi will be dropping her first single, "Motivation," later this month.

In a teaser image uploaded to the group's official social media channels, the singer-songwriter shared a glimpse of her upcoming musical project through mysterious props, including spray-painted tires, tangled outfits, hands linked by the pinkies and a piano, triggering fans' curiosity. In the center is a rabbit symbolizing Yuqi and the words, "What's Your Motivation?"

Yuqi's song and the music video will be released Sept. 16 with more details to follow, according to Cube Entertainment.

The singer's solo return comes nearly six months after she released her digital single "Radio (Dum-Dum)" in March. The song was certified platinum on QQ Music, an honor granted when a digital album or track surpasses 1 million yuan ($140,200) in sales revenue on the Chinese platform.

The 25-year-old was also named "Most Influential Singer & Dancer of the Year" as a soloist at the 2025 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards.