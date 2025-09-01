Eight in 10 office workers say there is an “office villain” who disrupts work at their office, according to a recent survey.

A survey of 651 office workers conducted by recruitment platform Incruit revealed that office villains exist at all levels within organizations.

Asked about the positions of office villains, with multiple answers allowed, respondents cited supervisors (50.3 percent), colleagues and junior staff (39.4 percent), executives (27.2 percent) and CEOs or company presidents (19.8 percent).

The most detested types of office villains were reported as abusive supervisors or those who verbally harass others (30.5 percent), “slackers” who avoid work but still collect a paycheck (18.9 percent), those displaying hypocritical or double-standard behavior (15.2 percent) and those who shift their own tasks onto others (11 percent).

The survey was conducted from Aug. 6 to 10 with a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.61 percentage points.