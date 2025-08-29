PAJU, Gyeonggi Province -- Located in the northern part of the country, Paju is one of the closest cities to the border that divides the two Koreas. Driving along Jayu-ro, meaning "freedom road," the Ha Chong-Hyun Art Center soon comes into sight.

The 2,967 square-meter art center, dedicated to Ha Chong-hyun, the distinguished Korean art master represented by Kukje Gallery, is newly built and set to open on Sept. 1 for private viewing. Some 50 paintings and archives owned by Ha Chong-Hyun Art Foundation are on view, covering the artist’s journey from the 1960s to the present.

“The symbolism of Paju as the city in a militarized border region was one of the reasons (for choosing Paju). The political and social circumstances after the Korean War inspired the artist’s early works,” said Ha Yoon, director of Ha Chong-Hyun Art Foundation and the artist’s son, on Friday during a press tour.

The director said the foundation also considered opening an art center in Seoul, but it was hard to find adequate space in the capital city. The art center’s building in Paju, approximately 35 kilometers away from Seoul, features a high ceiling and was formerly used as a book repository and office building for the Mimesis publication company.

The Ha Chong-Hyun Art Foundation acquired the building in 2022 to transform it into an art center.

Entering the center, visitors are greeted by the monumental paintings of the “Conjunction” series, which the artist developed from the mid-2010s. The 90-year-old artist is widely known as a master of "Dansaekhwa" — a Korean monochrome-style art genre that emerged in the 1960s, which features repetition, meditation and the materiality resulting from meditation.

He overturned traditional painting styles and developed his unique painting technique “bae-ap-beop,” literally meaning “back-pressure technique,” by using canvases made of hemp cloth and pushing thick layers of paint from the back side of the burlap canvas until the paint oozes through.

The artist told The Korea Herald in 2020 that he got the idea for his painting process after the Korean War (1950-1953), when he spotted burlap sacks containing rice for the military in Seoul. At the time, canvas was too expensive to purchase.

The second gallery shows Ha’s Informel works from the 1960s and early 1970s, with thick layers of dark colors, after being emotionally influenced by the experiences of the Korean War. Archival materials such as photographs with peers Paik Nam-june, Lee U-fan and Park Seo-bo are on display, offering visitors a glimpse into the era.

Ha was a leading member of the Korean Avant Garde Association, established in 1969 and active until 1975. He experimented with various genres such as objects, installations and conceptual art, and the artworks created during the time are on view on the second floor. Ha used materials of violence, such as barbed wire, to create works of symbolic criticism and silent resistance toward the military regime in the 1970s.

The exhibition continues to Conjunction works with the Dansaekhwa paintings using the bae-ap-beop technique and Post-Conjunction paintings that he began to create in 2010. The works expanded upon the bae-ap-beop to explore vibrant colors and forms that often accompany wood or mirror sticks.

“My father had always dreamed of a place in the form of an art center or museum. Although the foundation still lacks sufficient staff, once the conditions are right, we plan to open it to the public regularly and discuss the possibility of transitioning into a museum,” the director said.

The foundation will open the space on a reservation basis for private viewings starting Sept. 1.

The 14th Ha Chong-Hyun Art Prize ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3 pm on the opening day of the art center, according to Kukje Gallery.