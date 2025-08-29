Korean refiner HD Hyundai Oilbank is expanding its social contribution programs with initiatives spanning disaster relief, education and marine conservation, the company said Friday.

Employees are actively involved through both volunteer work and a companywide salary-donation system.

This year, together with the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation, the company donated a total of 400 million won ($288,000) for flood relief in South Chungcheong Province. The foundation is HD Hyundai’s system where employees voluntarily donate one percent of their base salary, which is participated in by all its affiliates.

It also worked with the Truck Welfare Foundation to provide 100 million won in scholarships for the children of cargo truck drivers and donated goods worth 22 million won to children in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.

For 20 years, the company has continued its “Happy Sharing Volunteer Program,” where employees directly participate in service activities. Around 60 employees recently joined relief efforts in Haemi-myeon, South Chungcheong Province, which was hit by torrential rain. To mark the 70th Memorial Day, employees visited the Seoul National Cemetery, where they removed weeds and planted flowers around the gravesites.

The company has also been active in social contribution activities in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, where its headquarters is located. Through its “Ocean Cultivation Project,” now in its 23rd year, HD Hyundai Oilbank released 200,000 rockfish into the waters off Samgilpo in Seosan and Nanjido in Dangjin this June.

In addition, the “Dream Assist Hope Plus Scholarship Program” awarded 78 million won in scholarships to 83 students in South Chungcheong Province.

The company also encourages buying rice from local farmers and donating it to vulnerable groups in the province. In 2024, the company delivered 500 sacks of rice to the province's Veteran Affairs Department, while this year it donated rice to 300 households of national patriots and veterans’ families.