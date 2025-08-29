The LCK’s season finale returns with interactive events, prizes and its first-ever live TV broadcast

South Korea’s premier professional LoL league, the League of Legends Champions Korea, is ramping up for its highly anticipated 2025 finals, with ticket sales opening, a full slate of fan events and its first-ever live television broadcast.

The semifinals and finals of the annual league, known as the LCK, are slated to take place on Sept. 27 and 28, respectively, at Incheon’s Inspire Arena.

Tickets for the semifinals will go on sale starting Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., while tickets for the finals will be available beginning Sept. 10 at 4 p.m., through Nol Interpark’s official website or app. Fans seeking English-language assistance with the ticketing process can access Interpark’s dedicated English platform.

Riot Games has also unveiled ticket pricing: for the final qualifier, R-tier seats are priced at 120,000 won, S-tier at 100,000 won, and A-tier at 80,000 won. For the finals, the prices are logged at R-tier at 140,000 won, S-tier at 120,000 won and A-tier at 100,000 won.

In a landmark move for esports broadcasting, Riot Games announced MBC will become South Korea’s first over-the-air channel to televise the LCK finals live. Coverage will begin at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.

This will be the first live broadcast of an e-sports game league match on a domestic terrestrial network since the 2018 Jakarta–Palembang Asian Games, when KBS and SBS aired LoL matches as demonstration events.

Esports became an official medal sport from the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, when Korea's e-sports team captured two gold medals, including one in LoL, but no terrestrial broadcaster carried the matches live that year.

Fans attending the finals can also participate in the LCK Fan Festa, returning for the first time since the 2022 LCK summer finals in Gangneung, Gangwon Province.

Scheduled across both Sept. 27 and 28 at the Inspire Ballroom, the fan festa offers a multilayered experience with sponsor booths, team-focused activations, and interactive events hosted by popular creators representing both LoL and the LCK.

Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes such as tickets to the 2025 LoL World Championship — including airfare and accommodation — specially designed team illustration cards and same-day LCK match tickets. Riot Games has promised more details on the fan festa via the LCK’s official social media channels.

Founded in 2012, the LCK is one of five major global LoL leagues, alongside North America, Europe, China and the Asia-Pacific region. Starting in 2025, the league follows a single-season format running from April through September, with ten teams vying for the championship title.

The LCK finals not only crown South Korea’s top team of the year but also award the highest-ranking squad a berth at the 2025 LoL World Championship, set to kick off this October in China.