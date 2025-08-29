Crew apologizes after social media exposes piles of waste

The production team behind upcoming Disney+ drama series “Delusion," starring Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho, has come under fire after leaving piles of trash behind at a filming location on Jeju Island.

The controversy erupted Thursday when an online user uploaded a video to social media showing a forest site covered with bags of garbage, along with a caption that read, “After shooting the drama, they just left trash in the forest … even with the coffee holders sent by fans.”

The clip revealed discarded items ranging from butane gas canisters to branded coffee cup sleeves. While the post did not identify the series by name, online users quickly connected the site to “Delusion” after recognizing Kim’s image on the abandoned cup holders, which matched those recently sent to the production by fans.

In a same-day statement to the press, the drama’s production team admitted to mishandling the cleanup, citing a late-night shooting schedule as a factor.

“Because filming ended late at night, it was too dark to thoroughly clean up the site. Once we became aware of the situation, we immediately apologized and sought understanding from the venue and relevant authorities before clearing all the trash. The site has now been completely cleaned up,” the team said.

They added: “We sincerely apologize for causing inconvenience by failing to properly wrap up after filming, and we will take extra care and precautions in future shoots.”

“Delusion” is set in 1935 Gyeongseong — as Seoul was then known — and follows painter Yoon Yi-ho, who is commissioned to create a portrait of Song Jeong-hwa, a reclusive woman enveloped in decades of rumor and intrigue. As the artist unravels her secrets, a darker narrative begins to emerge.

Based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name, “Delusion" is helmed by director Han Jae-rim, whose credits include "The Face Reader," "The King," "Emergency Declaration" and "The 8 Show." The period mystery-romance, starring Bae and Kim, is slated for a 2026 release.