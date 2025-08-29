A Busan police officer who failed to show up to work for a week and was reported missing by the family has been found in Greece.

Busan Metropolitan Police Agency officials said Thursday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the police sergeant was staying in Athens. The officer reportedly made a stop in China on the way to the Greek capital.

It is unclear why the officer disappeared without contacting any colleagues or family members. Police said the officer in question had not returned any calls, prompting the concerned family to file a missing persons report.

Police also said it does not appear the sergeant committed illegal activities, and that the officer will be subject to investigation upon returning to South Korea.